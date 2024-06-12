Boston Celtics And Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have listed 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzinigis as questionable.
As for the Mavs, Luka Doncic is probable, so he should be available.
The Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series after winning both games on their home floor.
Most recently, the Celtics won Game 2 by a score of 105-98.
2021 NBA Champion Jrue Holiday led the way with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Doncic has played fantastic for Dallas and he finished the loss with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Kyrie Irving has struggled.
He ended Game 2 with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).
If there is a Game 5, the teams will return to Boston on Monday evening.
The Mavs are coming off a regular season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Confernece with a 50-32 record.
Meanwhile, the Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.