Boston Celtics And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Saturday, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Anton Watson.
Derrick White is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively, Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell.
Jaden Hardy and Klay Thompson are both questionable.
The Mavs and Celtics faced off in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Boston won the series in five games to capture their first title in 16 years.
Via NBA on ESPN: "From Finals to Rivals. The rematch is here
Celtics-Mavs for | 5:30 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+"
The Mavs come into the matchup as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Celtics, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
On the other side, Boston is the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-14 record in 45 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening when they return to Boston to host the Houston Rockets.
Saturday will be the first time that the Mavs and Celtics have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
They will have one more meeting on February 6 (in Boston).