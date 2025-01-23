Boston Celtics And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Anton Watson.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable.
Thursday is the first time that the Lakers and Celtics will face off during the 2024-25 NBA season.
They have one more matchup on March 8 (in Boston).
Via The NBA: "LEBRON TATUM
Two of the most storied franchises go head-to-head for as the Celtics visit the Lakers for another chapter in their historic rivalry!
10pm/et, TNT"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-13 record in 44 games.
They are coming off a 117-113 win over the LA Clippers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown finished with 25 points, two rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
As for Los Angeles, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.
In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 111-88.
Anthony Davis led the way with 29 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 14/22 from the field in 32 minutes.