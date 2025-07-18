Boston Celtics And Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Held Trade Discussions
The Boston Celtics have been a busy team over the offseason.
They have already traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (who each played a major role in them winning the 2024 title).
Via Adam Kaufman of CLNS Media: "Can’t imagine anyone thought the Celtics would be able to shed salaries for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday without including any assets. Instead, they acquired a 20 PPG scorer, a vet with multiple playoff runs, and three second-round picks. That’s impressive."
Despite their recent moves, there has still been a lot of rumors surrounding what the Celtics will do the rest of the offseason.
This week, Jake Fischer (via Bleacher Report) reported that the Celtics have had discussions with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Fischer: "The Celtics I think are still very active in taking trade calls, maybe making trade calls. There was some conversation last week between Memphis and Boston about something that we're looking to track down some more info on. Rival teams are definitely still of the mind that Boston is looking for deals for both Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang."
Simons finished last season with averages of 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 70 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Meanwhile, Niang played for the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2024-25 season.
He had averages of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 79 games.