UPDATE: Boston Celtics And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Kristaps Porzingis, Anton Watson and Baylor Scheierman.
Jaylen Brown, Jaden Springer and Luke Kornet are all questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ryan Rollins are probable, while Andre Jackson Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are questionable.
The Celtics enter the day as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record in ten games.
They most recently beat Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 108-104 (in overtime).
Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bucks, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
As for the Bucks, they are just 2-7 in their first nine games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks by a score of 116-94.
Antetokounmpo led the team with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 11/21 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will resume action on Tuesday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.