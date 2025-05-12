Boston Celtics And New York Knicks Game 4 Injury Reports
On Monday night, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will face off at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the only player that is on the injury report is Celtics forward Sam Hauser.
He has missed each of the previous two games.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Karl-Anthony Towns, who appeared to hurt his finger yesterday, is NOT on the injury report for tomorrow night’s Game 4, a league source told The Post."
The Knicks lead the Celtics 2-1 in the series.
However, the Celtics are coming off a 115-93 victory on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Getting Hauser back in action would be a big boost for the Celtics.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Sam Hauser is moving well at shootaround. I continue to be amazed by how quickly Celtics players recover from ankle sprains"
If the Celtics are able to pull off another road win, they would be able to tie up the series at 2-2 with Game 5 back on Boston on Wednesday night.
Via Rich Eisen Show: "The #Celtics made 20 three-pointers on Saturday and shot 50% from deep to get back into their series against the #Knicks — feels like a must-win for New York tonight:"
The Celtics are coming off a year where they won their first NBA Championship since 2008.
Meanwhile, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).