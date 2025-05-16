Boston Celtics And New York Knicks Game 6 Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will play Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (and everyone else is available).
Meanwhile, the Knicks could be without Precious Achiuwa, who is listed as questionable.
Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic: "Precious Achiuwa is the only Knick on injury report, listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. No clue when it happened."
The Celtics won Game 5 (at home) by a score of 127-102.
Derrick White led the way with 34 points, three rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 9/16 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jaylen Brown and Derrick White's combined 60 PTS led the way in Game 5 as Boston cut the series to 3-2.
Can the Celtics force a Game 7, or will the Knicks return to the East Finals for the first time in 25 years?
BOS/NYK Game 6 tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on ESPN!"
The Knicks were led by Josh Hart, who had 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
If the Celtics can stay alive, they will force a Game 7 (back in Boston) on Monday night.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to play the Indiana Pacers.