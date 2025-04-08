Boston Celtics And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford.
Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are listed as probable, while Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum are all questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Ariel Hukporti.
Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride are both probable.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 58-20 record in 78 games.
They have won nine out of their last ten (and two in a row).
After their matchup with New York, the Celtics will remain on the road to visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in Florida.
Via Sean Grande: "And of course, this old chestnut, while the Celtics tonight go for their 9th consecutive road win (and 17 in 18 games), their historic road dominance the last 3+ years has been going on here for a quarter-century.
A better record at Madison Square Garden, than their own."
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-28 record in 78 games.
They have won two in a row (and seven out of their last ten).
Following Boston, the Knicks will visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night in Michigan.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Something worth thinking about for playoffs:
The Knicks have the highest 5-man net rating lineup in the NBA with at least 80 minutes played together.
It is:
Brunson-McBride-Anunoby-Hart-Towns
So swap out Mikal for McBride and net rating is +36.9"