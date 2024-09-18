Boston Celtics And New York Knicks Make G League Trade
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that Dmytro Skapintsev signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Skapintsev appeared in two games for the New York Knicks last season.
Via Scotto: "Boston Celtics and Dmytro Skapintsev have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot-1 center from Ukraine was called up by the New York Knicks last season. He’s two-way eligible and enters training camp looking to compete for a spot with the Celtics"
Later in the day, the Westchester Knicks (G League) announced a trade with the Maine Celtics.
Via The Westchester Knicks: "The Westchester Knicks agree to trade the Returning Player Rights to Dmytro Skapintsev to the Maine Celtics in exchange for the Returning Player Rights to Brandon Slater and Joe Wieskamp."
Slater appeared in 30 regular season games for Maine last season.
He averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Wieskamp has appeared in 38 NBA games for the San Antonio Spurs sand Toronto Raptors.
Last year, he averaged 13.0 points 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 31 G League regular season games.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Meanwhile, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.