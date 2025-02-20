Boston Celtics And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Xaiver Tillman and Anton Watson.
Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Justin Edwards, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry and Jared McCain.
Paul George is available.
He is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-16 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum and the No. 2 in East Celtics seek their 4th straight win as they square off against Joel Embiid and the 76ers in a post-break Eastern Conference showdown!
7:00pm/et | TNT"
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Following Boston, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday night when they remain at home to host the Brooklyn Nets.