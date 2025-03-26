Boston Celtics And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns will face off in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Miles Norris, Drew Peterson and Xavier Tillman.
Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges and TyTy Washington Jr.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-19 record in 72 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak (and have won nine out of ten).
Following the Suns, the Celtics will remain on the road to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
Via The NBA: "WIN STREAKS COLLIDE
KD and the Suns aim for their 5th straight win and look to secure the No. 9 seed in the West when they host JB and the No. 2 in East Celtics, who are after their 7th consecutive!
10:00pm/et on ESPN"
As for the Suns, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-37 record in 72 games.
They have won four in a row (and six out of their last ten).
Following the Celtics, the Suns will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns are now 13-3 this season when Kevin Durant and Devin Booker play without Bradley Beal.
Phoenix has won five of their last six games as they’ve found a winning formula surrounding Durant and Booker with low-usage, high-energy defenders."