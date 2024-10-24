Boston Celtics And Washington Wizards Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis, while Sam Hauser is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Saddiq Bey and Malcolm Brogdon.
The Celtics played their first game on Tuesday evening when they crushed the New York Knicks by a score of 132-109.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, four rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/18 from the field and 8/11 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
They are coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
The Wizards have yet to play a game this season.
They are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
It's been three seasons since the Wizards have been able to make the NBA playoffs.
That said, the Wizards have a roster that has intriguing players such as Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and Jonas Valančiūnas.
They also drafted Alex Sarr with the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.
Following Boston, the Wizards will host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening in Washington, D.C.