Boston Celtics Announce Big Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update

The Boston Celtics have announced news about Kristaps Porzingis.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts on the floor after a play against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts on the floor after a play against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are off to an excellent start to the new season.

However, they have been playing without one of their best players (Kristaps Porzingis).

On Monday, the team announced a big update on the 2018 NBA All-Star.

Via The Celtics: "Injury Report update:

Kristaps Porzingis has reached the next phase in his recovery. As part of his rehab, Porzingis and Xavier Tillman will be assigned to the @MaineCeltics for practice.

Following practice, they will be recalled and Porzingis will ramp up his workload."

Porzingis is coming off his first year with Boston.

He averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

While Porzingis dealt with an injury during the 2024 NBA playoffs, he was still able to contribute to the Celtics winning the title.

The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record in 14 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors (in overtime) by a score of 126-123.

Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Donovan Mitchell and the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nov 2, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis shoots before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Porzingis is on injured reserve. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

In addition to New York and Boston, he has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over ten seasons in the NBA.

