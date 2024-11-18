Boston Celtics Announce Big Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update
The Boston Celtics are off to an excellent start to the new season.
However, they have been playing without one of their best players (Kristaps Porzingis).
On Monday, the team announced a big update on the 2018 NBA All-Star.
Via The Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Kristaps Porzingis has reached the next phase in his recovery. As part of his rehab, Porzingis and Xavier Tillman will be assigned to the @MaineCeltics for practice.
Following practice, they will be recalled and Porzingis will ramp up his workload."
Porzingis is coming off his first year with Boston.
He averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
While Porzingis dealt with an injury during the 2024 NBA playoffs, he was still able to contribute to the Celtics winning the title.
The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record in 14 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors (in overtime) by a score of 126-123.
Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Donovan Mitchell and the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to New York and Boston, he has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over ten seasons in the NBA.