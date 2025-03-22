Boston Celtics Announce Disappointing Jaylen Brown News Before Jazz Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for his second straight game.
In addition, the Celtics have now announced another update on the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee. He’ll miss the next two games and will be reevaluated on Monday."
Considering that the Celtics will be judged by how they do in the postseason, it makes sense to play it safe with Brown at this point in the year.
Via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston: "Jaylen Brown is at 56 games played. Needs 9 more for All-NBA eligibility. Out next 2, he'll have only 11 possible games if you include Monday's visit to Sacramento."
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
He is currently averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 56 games.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-19 record in 69 games.
They have won three in a row (and eight out of their last ten).
Following the Jazz, the Celtics remain on the road to play the Trail Blazers on Sunday in Oregon.
Brown has helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals six times).