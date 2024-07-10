Boston Celtics Announce Roster Decision
JD Davison is coming off his second year in the NBA for the Boston Celtics.
The former Alabama star was on a two-way deal, so he only appeared in eight games and had averages of 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field.
On July 8, the Celtics announced that they have re-signed Davison to another two-way deal.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have signed JD Davison to a two-way contract ☘️"
Davison was the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 20 regular season games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Davison has played in the G League for the Maine Celtics.
He finished the 2023-24 season with impressive averages of 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Davison is only 21, so he will likely continue to improve.
The Celtics are coming off an incredible year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
The franchise won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season by defeating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.