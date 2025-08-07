Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Announce Trade For 22-Year-Old Guard

The Celtics officially announced their trade with the Jazz.

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

RJ Luis Jr. played his college basketball at Massachusetts and St John's.

He finished last year with averages of 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 35 games.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics officially announced that they had traded for Luis Jr.

Via The Boston Celtics: "We have traded Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for RJ Luis Jr"

