Boston Celtics Are Being Urged To Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Charles Bassey has played four seasons in the NBA.
He finished this past year (with the San Antonio Spurs) averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 36 games.
Right now, the 24-year-old is playing for the Boston Celtics at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
After a strong start to the Summer, many people are urging the Celtics to sign Bassey to the 15-man roster.
Tomek Kordylewski: "Charles Bassey against the Knicks yesterday: 22 points on 8-12 FG to go with 13 rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutesof play 😤
He's really making a case for a roster spot on the Celtics next season:"
Dan Greenberg: "I’m not sure the Celts have the frontcourt depth to let Charles Bassey leave without a deal"
Marc D'Amico: "Is Charles Bassey earning a deal with the Celtics in real time? He has been awesome through two games. Incredibly active, plays hard, stays within himself, attacks loose balls, challenges shots. Really making a case for himself."
@SleeperCeltics: "Charles Bassey continues to impress during Summer League as he posted another double-double yesterday:
22 PTS | 13 REB | 3 BLK | 2 STL
Of all the unsigned players, Bassey has been the clear standout for a roster spot so far."
Ian Inangelo: "Charles Bassey cannot leave Vegas without a contract from the Celtics"
Bassey was the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky.
He played one year for the Philadelphia 76ers (before the last three in San Antonio).