Boston Celtics Broadcast Trolls Luka Doncic After Game 3
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 106-99 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
One of the major storylines from the game was the fact that Doncic fouled out with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Mavs only trailed by three points at that point, so it's possible that they would have been able to come back and win the game with Doncic still on the floor.
After the disappointing loss, the NBC Sports Boston broadcast trolled Doncic.
When he met with the media, they put up a banner that said: "More career Finals foul outs than wins."
For the record, it's true because Doncic is in the NBA Finals for the first time in his six-year career, and the Mavs trail the Celtics 0-3.
Doncic finished the loss with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
What made the loss even more devastating was that superstar point guard Kyrie Irving had his best game of the series.
The 2016 NBA Champion exploded for 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Mavs win, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.