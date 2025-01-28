Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Admits Mistake After Rockets Loss
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics played the Houston Rockets (at home).
They lost by a score of 114-112.
Amen Thompson made the game-winning shot with less than one second remaining.
Via The NBA: "AMEN THOMPSON WINS IT FOR THE ROCKETS IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🚨🚨
ROCKETS MOVE TO 12-3 WITH AMEN IN THE STARTING LINEUP THIS SEASON!"
After the loss, head coach Joe Mazzulla was honest when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Mazzulla: "I thought our guys played and did everything to win the game. They put us in position to win it and I didn't help them at the end. Both those plays, 100% on me... We just didn't have the matchups right... Our guys played great... I didn't help them close it at the end. I have to be better."
Thompson (and Dillon Brooks) combined to score 69 points and grab 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, who finished with 28 points.
With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 32-15 in 47 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Rockets, the Celtics will remain at home to host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
As for the Rockets, they improved to 31-14 in 45 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).