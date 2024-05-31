Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Destroys Narrative About Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Recently, head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media, and he was asked about the narratives surrounding All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Reporter: "Jaylen and Jayson, their relationship obvious kind of tension of wanting to be the best becomes this narrative for so many talking heads around the country or world. From your perspective does that seem far-fetched and I guess what has it been like your experience with these guys over the last few years?"
Mazzulla: "The whole thing about that really pisses me off and I think it's unfair to both of them. I think it's stupid that people have to use those two guy's names and use information that they don't know to create clickbait so that they can stay relevant. It's very unfair that those two get compared. They're two completely different people, they're two completely different players, they're great teammates, they love each other and they go about winning and they go about their process in a different way. Why they have to always be lumped together I think is unfair, and people just use it for their own relativity. At the end of the day, those two guys, their relationship is their relationship, they love each other."
Brown and Tatum have been teammates for seven seasons.
They have made the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the NBA Finals twice).