Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Blunt Comment After 76ers Loss
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts.
The Celtics lost by a score of 118-114, so they are now in the middle of a two-game losing skid (after falling to the Orlando Magic on Monday).
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla was blunt in his assessment of the team (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Mazzulla: "We're playing inconsistent basketball, so we gotta better at both ends of the floor. Gotta be more consistent on both ends of the floor."
The Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record in 30 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
The Celtics were unable to contain All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
He finished with 33 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Tyrese Maxey today:
33 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
3 3P
Joins Luka as the only players in NBA history to reach those numbers on Christmas."