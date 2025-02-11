Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Statement After Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics crushed the Miami Heat (in Florida) by a score of 103-85.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 13/26 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla made a bold statement about Tatum (h/t Celtics on CLNS).
Mazzulla: "He's not just being defined by scoring. He's defending at a high level, which is really important for us. He has to rebound. He has to play defense for us to be great, and he's doing that... We just need him to continue to play on both ends of the floor."
Tatum is having another stellar year with averages of 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Via Real Sports: "Jayson Tatum has the most points in the entire NBA since 2020 🍀"
With the win over Miami, the Celtics are now 38-16 in 54 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Via The NBA: "JAYSON TATUM WENT OFF IN THE 3Q!!
He put up 20 PTS in the quarter and the Celtics lead it going into the fourth 🍀"
Following the Heat, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host the San Antonio Spurs.