Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Honest Comment After Cavs Loss

Joe Mazzulla met with the media after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts in the first quarter Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 123-116.

The biggest concern for Boston was that they blew a 22-point lead.

After the tough game, head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).

Mazzulla: "In a game when you lose like that, everybody has to be better. Coaches have to be better, players have to be better, so you gotta make better adjustments, you gotta put guys in position."

