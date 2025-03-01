Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Honest Comment After Cavs Loss
Joe Mazzulla met with the media after Friday's game.
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 123-116.
The biggest concern for Boston was that they blew a 22-point lead.
After the tough game, head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Mazzulla: "In a game when you lose like that, everybody has to be better. Coaches have to be better, players have to be better, so you gotta make better adjustments, you gotta put guys in position."
