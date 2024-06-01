Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Reveals Honest Thoughts On Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic
The Boston Celtics will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 (in Boston).
On Saturday, head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media and revealed his honest thoughts on the challenge of slowing down Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Mazzulla via the NBA: "There is no 'stopping' them. There is defending them at a high level, and there's playing a complete game because every part of the game is connected."
Irving and Doncic are in their second season playing together.
After missing the postseason in 2023, the Mavs did an excellent job of bouncing back and finishing this year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Doncic finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Meanwhile, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Mazzulla is in his second season at the helm for Boston.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.
So far, the Celtics (who are the first seed) have defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
The Celtics won their last title in 2008, while the Mavs most recently won in 2011.