Boston Celtics Coach Makes Concerning Kristaps Porzingis Statement
Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most important players on the Boston Celtics.
He finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Unfortunately, Porzingis has dealt with an illness that caused him to miss time during the regular season (and in Game 1 against the New York Knicks).
He wrote (on March 10): "I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon."
In Game 2 against the Knicks (on Wednesday), Porzingis finished with eight points and four rebounds while shooting 3/5 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 14 minutes of playing time.
Before Saturday's game, head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Porzingis (via 98.5 The Sports Hub).
Via Kayla Bruton of NBC Sports Boston: "#Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla says they do know the illness Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with and it’s impacting his “fatigue and his breathing.”
He’s hoping two days off will help KP."
The status of Porzingis will be a major storyline to watch as the series goes to New York for Games 3 and 4.
The Celtics are currently down 0-2 after losing both games on their home floor.