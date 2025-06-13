Boston Celtics Expected To Lose Key Player In NBA Free Agency
Luke Kornet has been a very valuable role player for the Boston Celtics.
That said, the former Vanderbilt star will be a free agent this summer.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Celtics are likely to lose Kornet in free agency.
Via Sidery: "The Celtics are likely to lose backup center Luke Kornet in unrestricted free agency.
With Boston’s massive tax bill, and their plans to lower it, Kornet will find interest from contending teams who can offer more annually."
Kornet finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 66.8% from the field in 73 games.
Many fans reacted to the report from Sidery.
@FeelLikeOBK: "Clipper pls"
@SawIsHim: "I cant imagine them letting him walk after what he did for us against the knicks"
@TrolledByNate: "nobody is interested in Luke kornet"
@LakersOnX: "He is a Laker, bro"
It's worth noting that Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS is not certain that Kornet will leave the team.
Manning responded to Sidery: "I wouldn’t characterize them as likely to lose him without knowing what happens elsewhere. They have Bird rights & are thin at C at the moment. All TBD. He stayed despite other interest last summer."
Kornet has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks over eight NBA seasons.
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).