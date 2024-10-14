Boston Celtics Fans Beg Team To Make Tough Decision
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Toronto Raptors for their fourth preseason game.
The Celtics won by a score of 115-111 to improve to 4-0 in the preseason.
Lonnie Walker had a good game with 20 points while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
The Celtics will soon have to make a decision on Walker's contract.
Many fans on social media urged the team to keep the former Miami star.
@Chrundl: "C’s have to sign Lonnie Walker to a guaranteed deal. Not because he’s needed or there’s consistent minutes for him. It’s because he’s not going to Maine, he’s going to go to a team that could actually use him. This is a “Bucks let Celtics get Jrue” situation but much lower stakes"
@iinangelo: "Please give Lonnie Walker a guaranteed contract Celtics"
@HawiBall9: "Lonnie walker needs to make the Celtics team ,bro played so well today"
@MO_The_General: "Keep Lonnie Walker man, he's a great sparkplug off the bench!"
@Bostonlover135: "Lonnie walker deserves a spot he's so goal driven and the way he performed tonight truly showed that"
@kvng_kendall_: "We better sign Lonnie walker !!!!"
Keith Smith: "Lonnie Walker is, at the very least, forcing the Celtics to make a difficult decision on keeping him on the roster or not."
The Celtics will play their first game on October 22 when they host the New York Knicks.
Shams Charania reported the details of Walker's contract on August 28.
Via Charania on August 28: "Contract details for Lonnie Walker IV with the Celtics, sources said: Exhibit 10. An E10 allows Celtics to give a bonus to Walker if he is waived after training camp and plays for the team's G League affiliate in Maine."