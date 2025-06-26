Boston Celtics Fans Excited About New Addition To Roster
On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft took place at Barclays Center in New York.
The Celtics selected Hugo Gonzalez with the 28th pick.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "The Boston Celtics have selected Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Celtics are keeping this pick, and bringing Gonzalez over this season, a source told ESPN."
Many Celtics fans were excited about the new addition to the roster.
@CelticsGRD: "Future Celtics Champion Hugo Gonzalez 🍀"
@xXOGSHEPXx: "I like this pick a lot"
@King_Jared11: "Love this pick !!!"
@byrdzthewordd: "I’m excited af for this kid. Let’s gooooo Brad!! ☘️☘️☘️"
@JustAKidFromPR: "The aura when TD Garden chants this"
@Firestorm0624: "To get him at #28 feels like a real steal!"
@SSixevo2: "Looks like its a pg they were eyeing after all. 6'6" PG should be great"
@Celtsrunsit: "I'm not sure if he's a steal. But he kinda looks like Jordan Walsh who has more offense imo"
@Jetstriar: "Anyone who tells you definitively this is a good or bad pick is making things up. When you're picking in the late 20's it's just throwing darts. You could do a lot worse than a defensive-minded 20-year-old with upside who played in the 2nd best basketball league in the world"
@ohitsdrethoo: "great addition for the celtics .."
The Celtics are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.