Boston Celtics Fans Excited About New Addition To Roster

The Boston Celtics drafted Hugo Gonzalez.

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft took place at Barclays Center in New York.

The Celtics selected Hugo Gonzalez with the 28th pick.

Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "The Boston Celtics have selected Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Celtics are keeping this pick, and bringing Gonzalez over this season, a source told ESPN."

Many Celtics fans were excited about the new addition to the roster.

@CelticsGRD: "Future Celtics Champion Hugo Gonzalez 🍀"

@xXOGSHEPXx: "I like this pick a lot"

@King_Jared11: "Love this pick !!!"

@byrdzthewordd: "I’m excited af for this kid. Let’s gooooo Brad!! ☘️☘️☘️"

@JustAKidFromPR: "The aura when TD Garden chants this"

@Firestorm0624: "To get him at #28 feels like a real steal!"

@SSixevo2: "Looks like its a pg they were eyeing after all. 6'6" PG should be great"

@Celtsrunsit: "I'm not sure if he's a steal. But he kinda looks like Jordan Walsh who has more offense imo"

@Jetstriar: "Anyone who tells you definitively this is a good or bad pick is making things up. When you're picking in the late 20's it's just throwing darts. You could do a lot worse than a defensive-minded 20-year-old with upside who played in the 2nd best basketball league in the world"

@ohitsdrethoo: "great addition for the celtics .."

The Celtics are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

