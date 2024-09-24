Boston Celtics Fans Will Not Like What NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins Said
The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season.
They were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
After their dominant regular season, the Celtics went on to win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite their strength, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made interesting comments about his former team (via NBA Today).
Perkins: "No one in the NBA is scared right now of the Boston Celtics. I'm just letting you know this. This is why the New York Knicks went out and got Mikal Bridges and they upgraded their roster. This is why the Philadelphia 76ers went out and got Paul George and upgraded their roster. They're coming into training camp feeling great."
Celtics fans will likely be disappointed in Perkins' comments.
He won the 2008 NBA Championship with the franchise.
That said, a lot of teams around the NBA (and in the Eastern Conference) got a lot better over the offseason.
Perkins is not the first former Celtics star to make a bold statement about the team.
Shaquille O'Neal (via The OGs Show): "O'Neal: "We all know Boston had the easiest run ever to that championship. Can they back it up? That's all. Can you back it up? Okay, you had the easy run, don't matter; you won it. Can you back it up?"
The Celtics will play their first game of the new NBA season when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on October 22.