Boston Celtics Final Injury Report Against Nets
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, the Celtics have finalized their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Celtics Injury Report Update at Brooklyn:
Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE
Al Horford - Left Big Toe Sprain - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis - AVAILABLE
Jayson Tatum - AVAILABLE
Derrick White - Left Knee Contusion - OUT"
Porzingis will make his return after an eight-game absence.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Porzingis wrote (on March 10): "I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon."
The Celtics come into play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-19 record in 67 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
After Saturday's game, the Celtics will play the Nets (again) in Boston.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-44 record in 66 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
Back in November, the Celtics beat the Nets (in Brooklyn) by a score of 139-114.