Boston Celtics Final Injury Report Against Nuggets

LAST TWO NBA CHAMPS CLASH 😤



🍿 West 2-seed vs. East 2-seed

🍿 Nuggets 11-2 in last 13, Celtics 10-3 in last 13

🍿 Jokić and Tatum only two players in NBA this season to lead their teams in total PTS, REB, and AST



Don’t miss this one today at 1:00pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/Imp1dd5k1v