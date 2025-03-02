Boston Celtics Final Injury Report Against Nuggets
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will host the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, they have finalized their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - OUT"
The good news for the Celtics is that Brown will be available.
He is coming off a game where he had 37 points and five rebounds while shooting 13/24 from the field.
That said, Porzingis and Holiday will each miss their second straight game.
Via The NBA: "LAST TWO NBA CHAMPS CLASH West 2-seed vs. East 2-seed
Nuggets 11-2 in last 13, Celtics 10-3 in last 13
Jokić and Tatum only two players in NBA this season to lead their teams in total PTS, REB, and AST
Don’t miss this one today at 1:00pm/et on ABC"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-18 record in 60 games.
They have lost two straight games (but also won seven out of the last ten).
Following their showdown with Denver, the Celtics will remain in Boston to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
As for the Nuggets, they come in Sunday's matchup as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record in 60 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following Boston, the Nuggets will return home to host Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.