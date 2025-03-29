Boston Celtics Final Injury Report Against Spurs
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - OUT
Payton Pritchard (left hip flexor tightness) - OUT
Xavier Tillman - AVAILABLE"
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 54-19 record in 73 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have won seven in a row).
The Celtics most recently beat the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 132-102.
Kristaps Porzingis finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday night when they vist Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the road, they are 30-7 in the 37 games they have played away from Boston.
As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-41 record in 72 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Following the Celtics, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday when they on Sunday when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Last month, the Celtics beat the Spurs (in Boston) by a score of 116-103.