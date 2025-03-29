Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Final Injury Report Against Spurs

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Mar 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:

Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - OUT
Payton Pritchard (left hip flexor tightness) - OUT
Xavier Tillman - AVAILABLE"

The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 54-19 record in 73 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have won seven in a row).

The Celtics most recently beat the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 132-102.

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots the ball before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Following the Spurs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday night when they vist Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the road, they are 30-7 in the 37 games they have played away from Boston.

As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-41 record in 72 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).

Following the Celtics, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday when they on Sunday when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Mar 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Last month, the Celtics beat the Spurs (in Boston) by a score of 116-103.

