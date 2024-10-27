Boston Celtics G League Team Drafts NBA Legend's Nephew
On Saturday, the NBA G League held their 2024 Draft.
With the 54th pick, the Maine Celtics (G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics) selected Kavion Pippen.
Via The Maine Celtics: "☘️ With the 54th pick in the @nbagleague draft, we have selected Kavion Pippen."
Pippen most recently played in the G League for the Long Island Nets during the 2022-23 season.
He finished that year with averages of 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 23 regular season games (seven starts).
Via NBA G League on January 25, 2023: "Gotta put a body on Kavion Pippen! 😤
The @LongIslandNets big man continues to do all the DIRTY WORK on ESPN+"
Pippen, who is 28, played his college basketball for Southern Illniois.
Over two seasons, he had career averages of 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 65 games.
Pippen is also the nephew of Chicago Bulls six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen.
Via Matt Evans of Yardbarker: "OFFICIAL: Kavion Pippen, nephew of Scottie Pippen, has been selected by the Maine Celtics with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 G League Draft."
As for the Celtics, they are coming off an incredible season where they won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
They are a perfect 3-0 through their first three games of the new season.
On Monday evening, the Celtics will host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.