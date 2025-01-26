Boston Celtics G League Team Trades For Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick
Derrick Favors most recently played in the G League for the Windy City Bulls during the 2023-24 season.
He averaged 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field in 19 regular season games (five starts).
According to the G League's official transaction page, the Windy City Bulls have now traded his rights to the Maine Celtics.
It's unclear if Favors will actually play for Maine.
Via The Maine Celtics (h/t OurSports Central): "In a corresponding move, Maine also announced that the team traded Eric Gaines to the Windy City Bulls in exchange for the Returning Player rights to Derrick Favors. Favors is not expected to immediately join the team."
Favors was the second pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets after one season of college basketball at Georgia Tech.
While he never made an All-Star Game, the 33-year-old had a very productive career as a role player.
He most notably spent part of ten seasons playing for the Utah Jazz.
Favors has career averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field in 790 games.
He also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Nets and Jazz) over 12 seasons.
As for the Celtics, they are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-14 record in 46 games.
They are coming off a season where they won their first title in 16 years.