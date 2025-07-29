Boston Celtics G League Team Trades NBA Legend's Son To Hornets
DJ Rodman spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Maine Celtics.
He had averages of 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 25 games (21 starts).
Via NBA G League (on January 19): "DJ Rodman grabbed 10 REBOUNDS in the first half for the @MaineCeltics ! ☘️
The rookie is a workhorse on the boards."
On Tuesday, Maine traded Rodman to the Greensboro Swarm (the G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets).
Via r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit: "The Greensboro Swarm have acquired the rights to DJ Rodman from the Maine Celtics in exchange for RaeQuan Battle and a 2025 second-round pick.
Rodman averaged 5.8 PTS and 3.2 REB in 5 games (15.6 MPG) for the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League championship team."