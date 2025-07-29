Fastbreak

Boston Celtics G League Team Trades NBA Legend's Son To Hornets

The Maine Celtics have traded DJ Rodman to the Greensboro Swarm.

Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor at center court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

DJ Rodman spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Maine Celtics.

He had averages of 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 25 games (21 starts).

Via NBA G League (on January 19): "DJ Rodman grabbed 10 REBOUNDS in the first half for the @MaineCeltics ! ☘️

The rookie is a workhorse on the boards."

On Tuesday, Maine traded Rodman to the Greensboro Swarm (the G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets).

Via r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit: "The Greensboro Swarm have acquired the rights to DJ Rodman from the Maine Celtics in exchange for RaeQuan Battle and a 2025 second-round pick.

Rodman averaged 5.8 PTS and 3.2 REB in 5 games (15.6 MPG) for the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League championship team."

DJ Rodman
Jan 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the jersey of Southern California Trojans forward DJ Rodman (10) during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
