Boston Celtics Get Big Injury Update Before Game 5 Against Knicks
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 5.
Before the game, the Celtics announced that Sam Hauser is available.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Sam Hauser - AVAILABLE"
Hauser had missed three straight games, so he will be a big boost to the team's depth for Game 5.
The 27-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Sean Grande: "Sam Hauser on the court 95 minutes before Game 5"
The Celtics are coming off a 121-113 loss (in Game 4) on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Before leaving with a season-ending injury, Jayson Tatum had led the team with 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 16/28 from the field and 7/16 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
If the Celtics can force a Game 6, the teams would return to Madison Square Garden on Friday night.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "My thoughts on Game 5:
TD Garden crowd will be rocking. They'll want to lift their guys. Celtics will probably play with great energy. But that only lasts so long. We saw it last night with the Cavs. When the energy goes, can you finish the game?
With Pacers done, Knicks will want to get Boston down early and get them thinking about vacation. Then the Knicks can put their feet up for a bit too."