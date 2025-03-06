Boston Celtics Injury Report Against 76ers
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Philadlephia 76ers (at home).
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight vs. Philadelphia (1/2):
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) - OUT
(2/2):
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
The Celtics are coming off a 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (also at home).
Derrick White and Payton Prithcard combined to score 84 points.
Via NBA History: "Tonight, Payton Pritchard (10) and Derrick White (9) combined for the MOST THREES in a single game (19) in NBA history!
Legendary night for the Celtics duo."
While the Celtics will be without a lot of key players, they have arguably the deepest roster in the NBA.
They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-18 record in 62 games.
Following the 76ers, the Celtics will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
As for the 76ers, they have had a very tough season.
They come into the night with a 21-40 record in 61 games, which has them as the 12th seed.
Following Boston, the 76ers will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "76ers' Paul George is out tonight against the Celtics with groin soreness, sources tell ESPN. Sixers are without George and Tyrese Maxey (back) tonight along with season-ending absences of Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon."