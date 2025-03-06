Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Injury Report Against 76ers

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the third quarter of game against the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the third quarter of game against the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Philadlephia 76ers (at home).

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight vs. Philadelphia (1/2):

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) - OUT

(2/2):

Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE

The Celtics are coming off a 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (also at home).

Derrick White and Payton Prithcard combined to score 84 points.

Via NBA History: "Tonight, Payton Pritchard (10) and Derrick White (9) combined for the MOST THREES in a single game (19) in NBA history!

Legendary night for the Celtics duo."

While the Celtics will be without a lot of key players, they have arguably the deepest roster in the NBA.

They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-18 record in 62 games.

Following the 76ers, the Celtics will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

As for the 76ers, they have had a very tough season.

They come into the night with a 21-40 record in 61 games, which has them as the 12th seed.

Following Boston, the 76ers will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "76ers' Paul George is out tonight against the Celtics with groin soreness, sources tell ESPN. Sixers are without George and Tyrese Maxey (back) tonight along with season-ending absences of Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.