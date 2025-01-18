Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Atlanta Hawks
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will face of in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have several key players on their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight vs. Atlanta:
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left PTT return from injury management) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (left shoulder strain) - QUESTIONABLE"
The Celtics have had an up-and-down last few weeks, but they still come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-12 record in 41 games.
Many NBA fans reacted to the team's injury report (on social media).
@jakeissenberg: "I understand we’re trying to gain some momentum at the moment. However, playing Al and/or KP feels short sighted. Eyes on the prize.
Tatum gonna Tatum, but if he sits that’s cool too."
@notconnorb_: "al has the unhealthiest toe in history"
@Golden_EyeMedia: "Just in time to lose to the hawks Trae young scoring 40 piece"
Following Atlanta, the Celtics will visit Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in San Francisco.
On the other side, the Hawks are 21-19 in their first 40 games, which has them as the seventh seed.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
They beat the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 117-116 on November 16.
Dyson Daniels led the way with 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes.