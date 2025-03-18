Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Brooklyn Nets
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Monday): "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Brooklyn:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
The Celtics and Nets also faced off on Saturday (the Celtics won by a score of 115-113).
Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 24 points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
With Brown out, the status of Tatum will be a major factor in Tuesday's game.
The superstar forward is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 63 games.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record in 68 games.
Via The NBA: "The defending champion Celtics aim for their 4th straight 50+ win season tonight as they host the Nets on NBA TV at 7:30pm/et!"
At home, the Celtics are 23-12 in the 35 games they have played in Boston.
Following the Nets, they will head to Salt Lake City for a showdown with the Utah Jazz on Friday.
As for the Nets, they have had a tough season.
Currently, they are the 12th seed with a 23-45 record in 68 games.