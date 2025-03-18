Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Feb 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) wipes sweat from his face on the bench during the second half of their loss to the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) wipes sweat from his face on the bench during the second half of their loss to the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics (on Monday): "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Brooklyn:

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"

The Celtics and Nets also faced off on Saturday (the Celtics won by a score of 115-113).

Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 24 points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

With Brown out, the status of Tatum will be a major factor in Tuesday's game.

The superstar forward is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 63 games.

Mar 15, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Celtics are coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years.

They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record in 68 games.

Via The NBA: "The defending champion Celtics aim for their 4th straight 50+ win season tonight as they host the Nets on NBA TV at 7:30pm/et!"

At home, the Celtics are 23-12 in the 35 games they have played in Boston.

Following the Nets, they will head to Salt Lake City for a showdown with the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

As for the Nets, they have had a tough season.

Currently, they are the 12th seed with a 23-45 record in 68 games.

