Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Clippers
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight vs. LA Clippers:
Al Horford (illness, non-Covid) - DOUBTFUL
Luke Kornet (right hamstring tightness) - DOUBTFUL
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - PROBABLE"
Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Porzingis is expected to make his season debut.
The 2024 NBA Champion is coming off a year where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Charania: "Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis plans to make his season debut tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis returns five months after undergoing foot surgery."
The Celtics have been able to get off to an excellent start to the season without Porzingis in the lineup.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-3 record in 17 games.
In addition, the Celtics are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for the Clippers, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-7 record in 18 games.
They are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.