Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Heat

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms-up before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms-up before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Celtics have a lot of their key players on the injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - DOUBTFUL
Kristaps Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) - QUESTIONABLE"

The Celtics are coming off a 117-103 victory over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (in Memphis).

Al Horford led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/18 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.

Since he is doubtful against Miami, the five-time NBA All-Star is unlikely to play.

Via StatMuse: "Al Horford vs Memphis:

26 PTS
9 REB

Oldest Celtic with a 25 PT game since Robert Parish."

The Celtics have had another excellent season where they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-19 record in 75 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.