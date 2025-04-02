Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Heat
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have a lot of their key players on the injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - DOUBTFUL
Kristaps Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) - QUESTIONABLE"
The Celtics are coming off a 117-103 victory over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (in Memphis).
Al Horford led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/18 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.
Since he is doubtful against Miami, the five-time NBA All-Star is unlikely to play.
Via StatMuse: "Al Horford vs Memphis:
26 PTS
9 REB
Oldest Celtic with a 25 PT game since Robert Parish."
The Celtics have had another excellent season where they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-19 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.