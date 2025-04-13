Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Hornets
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will play the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Saturday): "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. CHA (1/2):
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT
Al Horford (right knee sprain) - OUT
(2/2):
Kristaps Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (rest) - OUT
Derrick White (right neck sprain) - OUT"
The Celtics are coming off a 130-94 victory over the Hornets (also at home) on Friday night.
Payton Pritchard led the way with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/11 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via Taylor Snow (on Friday): "FINAL: Celtics 130, Hornets 94
Pritchard: 22 PTS (9-11 FG), 3 REB, 3 AST
Hauser: 20 PTS (6-9 3P), 6 REB
White: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 4 BLK
Tatum: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, +23
Horford: 13 PTS, 11 REB
Porzingis: 11 PTS, 5 REB"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-21 reocrd in 81 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-62 record in 81 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.