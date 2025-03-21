Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Jazz

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Jan 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.

For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics (on Thursday): "Injury Report for tomorrow at Utah:

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Xavier Tillman (left knee joint sprain) - OUT"

Brown also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 56 games.

Mar 15, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Celtics are coming off a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (at home).

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-19 record in 69 games.

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) takes a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2 (and they have won three in a row).

Following the Jazz, they will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

On the road, the Celtics are 26-7 in 33 games played outside of Boston.

As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-54 record in 70 games.

They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.

Via The Utah Jazz: "Jazz Injury Report:

*OUT - Jaden Springer (low back - injury management)

*QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis)

*AVAILABLE - Svi Mykhailiuk (right foot strain)

OUT - John Collins (left ankle sprain)

OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)

OUT - Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)

OUT - Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons)

OUT - KJ Martin (right elbow bursitis)

OUT - Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)"

