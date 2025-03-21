Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Jazz
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Thursday): "Injury Report for tomorrow at Utah:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Xavier Tillman (left knee joint sprain) - OUT"
Brown also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 56 games.
The Celtics are coming off a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-19 record in 69 games.
Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2 (and they have won three in a row).
Following the Jazz, they will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the road, the Celtics are 26-7 in 33 games played outside of Boston.
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-54 record in 70 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.
Via The Utah Jazz: "Jazz Injury Report:
*OUT - Jaden Springer (low back - injury management)
*QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis)
*AVAILABLE - Svi Mykhailiuk (right foot strain)
OUT - John Collins (left ankle sprain)
OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)
OUT - Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)
OUT - Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons)
OUT - KJ Martin (right elbow bursitis)
OUT - Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)"