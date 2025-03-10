Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Jazz
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Utah Jazz in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Sunday): "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Utah:
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - DOUBTFUL
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
The status of Tatum and Porzingis will have major implications on the game.
Porzingis has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The Celtics are coming off a game where they beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 111-101.
Tatum led the way with 40 points.
Via X User @lockedupjb: "Jayson Tatum over his last 11 games:
29.8 PPG
9.7 RPG
6.5 APG
59.1 TS%
3 40+ pts games
6 10 + rbs games
7 7+ ast games
9-2
Tatum has mastered the game of basketball"
With their win over the Lakers, the Celtics improved to 46-18 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won eight out of the last ten).
Following the Jazz, the Celtics will remain in Boston to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
As for the Jazz, they have had a tough year.
They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with 15-49 record in 65 games.