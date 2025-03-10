Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Jazz

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Mar 12, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on during a third quarter timeout in the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on during a third quarter timeout in the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Utah Jazz in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics (on Sunday): "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Utah:

Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - DOUBTFUL
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The status of Tatum and Porzingis will have major implications on the game.

Porzingis has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dues the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Celtics are coming off a game where they beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 111-101.

Tatum led the way with 40 points.

Via X User @lockedupjb: "Jayson Tatum over his last 11 games:

29.8 PPG
9.7 RPG
6.5 APG
59.1 TS%
3 40+ pts games
6 10 + rbs games
7 7+ ast games
9-2

Tatum has mastered the game of basketball"

Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after his three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

With their win over the Lakers, the Celtics improved to 46-18 record in 64 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won eight out of the last ten).

Following the Jazz, the Celtics will remain in Boston to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for the Jazz, they have had a tough year.

They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with 15-49 record in 65 games.

