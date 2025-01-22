Boston Celtics Injury Report Against LA Clippers
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Anton Watson.
Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable.
The Celtics are coming off a dominant 125-85 win over the Golden State Warriorsa the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 9/20 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have had an excellent start to the year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record in 43 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Celtics will have a high-profile game with Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (in Los Angeles).
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable tonight vs. #Clippers with a non-COVID illness but he’s at shootaround at UCLA getting shots up. An encouraging sign. #Celtics"
As for LA, they enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Confernece with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Celtics, the Clippers will remain at home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Thursday in Los Angeles.