Boston Celtics Injury Report Against LA Clippers

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Anton Watson.

Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable.

The Celtics are coming off a dominant 125-85 win over the Golden State Warriorsa the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 9/20 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

The Celtics have had an excellent start to the year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record in 43 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Celtics will have a high-profile game with Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (in Los Angeles).

Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable tonight vs. #Clippers with a non-COVID illness but he’s at shootaround at UCLA getting shots up. An encouraging sign. #Celtics"

As for LA, they enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Confernece with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following their matchup with the Celtics, the Clippers will remain at home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

