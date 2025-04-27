Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Magic For Game 4
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 4 of their first-round series.
For the game, the Celtics have several players on their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Saturday): "Injury Report for tomorrow at Orlando:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hamstring strain) - OUT"
Holiday missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
The two-time NBA Champion is coming off a regular season where he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
Via The NBA: "The Magic protected home court in Game 3 behind 29 PTS from Paolo Banchero and 32 PTS from Franz Wagner.
Will the series head back to Boston tied 2-2 or with the Celtics up 3-1?
Find out in BOS/ORL Game 4 tonight at 7:00pm/et on TNT!"
Meanwhile, Brown finished Game 3 with 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are coming off a year where they won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster).
As for the Magic, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night when the two teams return to Boston.