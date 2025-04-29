Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Magic For Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 5 in Boston.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Monday): "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Orlando:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hamstring strain) - OUT"
Holiday has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Meanwhile, Brown has appeared in each of the first four games.
Via Sean Grande: "The Celtics trying to make some new franchise history tonight.
Not only have they now won 22 of their last 27 playoff games, something no Celtic team has ever done, a win tonight would be their 5th consecutive series win...in 5 games or fewer. That's never happened either."
The Celtics won Game 4 (in Orlando) by a score of 107-98.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum went off for 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 10/25 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jayson Tatum playoff ranks in the 2020s:
— 1st in wins
— 1st in points
— 1st in threes
— 1st in stocks
— 2nd in rebounds
— 2nd in assists
— 3rd in steals
— 4th in blocks
Underrated?"
If the Celtics win on Tuesday, they will advance to the second round.
A loss would force Game 6 back in Orlando on Thursday.