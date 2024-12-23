Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Magic
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Celtics on Sunday: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Orlando:
Sam Hauser (low back spasms) - QUESTIONABLE"
Hauser has appeared in 21 games this season.
He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-6 record in 28 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Most recently, the Celtics beat Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls by a score of 123-98 at the United Center in Illinois.
Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum combined for 65 points and 22 rebounds.
On the road, the Celtics have gone 11-2 in the 13 games they have played away from Boston.
Following the Magic, they will return home to host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas.
As for the Magic, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-12 record in 30 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Most recently, the Magic beat Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat by a score of 121-114.
Following the Celtics, the Magic will host the Heat (again) on Thursday evening in Orlando.
They have been incredible at home, going 11-2 in 13 games played at the Kia Center.