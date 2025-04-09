Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Magic
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight at ORL (1/2):
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT
Al Horford (right knee sprain) - OUT
(2/2):
Kristaps Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - OUT
Derrick White (left ankle sprain) - OUT"
The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the New York Knicks (in overtime) by a score of 119-117.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the win with 34 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/19 from the field and 8/13 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via MArc D'Amico: "The Celtics had "nothing to play for" tonight and:
- Tatum played a season-high 48 minutes
- White played a season-high 43 minutes
- Porzingis played a season-high 39 minutes
This group doesn't care what you think they should do. They're competitors."
The Celtics are coming off their first title in 16 years.
They are in the middle of another outstanding season with a 59-20 record in 79 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Magic, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Boston.