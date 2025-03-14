Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Miami Heat
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Miami Heat in Florida.
For the game, the Celtics have a lot of key players on the injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report at MIA:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - PROBABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE
Derrick White (left knee contusion) - QUESTIONABLE"
Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He has missed each of the previous seven games, so this would be his eighth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Kristaps Porzingis is here at Celtics shootaround in Miami and going through some of his usual shooting"
Dalzell also reported that Brown and Tatum were not at shootaround.
Via Dalzell: "Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were not at shootaround in Miami today, but it was an optional shootaround so that doesn’t necessarily indicate their status.
Both players are questionable on tonight’s injury report with right knee injuries"
The Celtics are one of the elite teams in the NBA with a 47-19 record in 66 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
On the road, the Celtics have gone 24-7 in 31 games away from Boston.